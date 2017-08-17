Wichita Northwest football ready to put it all together in 2017

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Northwest football team had an up and down 2016. But with several key players returning, the stage is set for the Grizzlies to return to being one of the top teams in Class 6A.

Last year’s team was very young, especially on defense. As a result, Northwest frequently found itself playing in shootout-style games. This year, Grizzlies head coach Steve Martin expects his squad to be much better on the defensive side of the ball.

Wichita Northwest opens up its season August 31st at home against Bishop Carroll.

