Spanish police confirm at least 4 suspects dead

Emergency workers stand on a blocked street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. Police said 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in what they called a terror attack. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona.

Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.

