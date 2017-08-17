Powerball jackpot jumps to $510 million

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing yielded no jackpot winners, the prize climbed from $430 million to a gargantuan $510 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

The grand prize pool has been growing since June 10 — meaning there have been 19 straight drawings with no winner.

