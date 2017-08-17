One man dead, KHP trooper injured after pursuit in Edwards Co.

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead and a Pawnee County deputy is injured after a pursuit began in Edwards County and ended in Pawnee County Thursday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol authorities the incident began around 12:45 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding Impala on US-56 in Edwards County. A male was driving the vehicle with a female passenger inside.

During the pursuit, the man driving the Impala began shooting out of his window at the trooper. The pursuit continued into the town of Garfield, where the driver continued to shoot at and hit a Pawnee County patrol car.

A Pawnee County deputy then attempted legal intervention, causing the deputy and the suspect to drive into a ditch and disabling the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.

