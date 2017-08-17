One man dead, KHP trooper injured after pursuit in Edwards Co.

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead and a Pawnee County deputy is injured after a pursuit began in Edwards County and ended in Pawnee County Thursday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol authorities the incident began around 12:45 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding Impala on US-56 in Edwards County. A male was driving the vehicle with a female passenger inside.

During the pursuit, the man driving the Impala began shooting out of his window at the trooper. The pursuit continued into the town of Garfield, where the driver continued to shoot at and hit a Pawnee County patrol car.

A Pawnee County deputy then attempted legal intervention, causing the deputy and the suspect to drive into a ditch and disabling the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s