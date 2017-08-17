Officials investigating water contamination in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials from the state health department were in Haysville tonight to discuss possible water contamination.

The area of concern is along the south side of Grand Avenue from Van Arsdale to Ballard and then southeast to 85th Street from Katherine to St. Francis.

The contamination was caused by dry-cleaning related chlorinated solvents by American Cleaners.

The health department said it is working to fix the issue.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.