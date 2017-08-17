Meade couple sentenced to 3 years probation for money laundering

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A married couple from southwest Kansas was sentenced to three years federal probation Thursday.

Gearge Enns, 71, and his wife, Agatha Enns, 69, of Meade, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy. George Enns was ordered to pay a money judgment of more than $1.5 million.

In their plea, the Enns’ admitted to the following:

  • At least $1.6 million in cash and $5.2 million in third-party checks was deposited into a joint account the defendants held at Plains State Bank in Plains, Kansas
  • The defendants knew the funds in the account were the proceeds of unlawful activity although they did not know — or do business with — the individuals whose names were on the third-party checks
  • The defendants did not use the account at Plains State Bank for their own business and personal transactions. They had accounts at other banks.
  • The account at Plains State Bank was used for the deposit of cash and checks that George Enns received during his trips to Mexico. He carried the money into the United States without reporting the funds at the border.
  • Funds in the account at Plains State Bank were transferred out-of-state to purchase genetically modified corn seed. The seed was shipped to the border where the corn was transported into Mexico at the direction of George Enns.
  • This process is called trade based money laundering.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s