Meade couple sentenced to 3 years probation for money laundering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A married couple from southwest Kansas was sentenced to three years federal probation Thursday.

Gearge Enns, 71, and his wife, Agatha Enns, 69, of Meade, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy. George Enns was ordered to pay a money judgment of more than $1.5 million.

In their plea, the Enns’ admitted to the following:

At least $1.6 million in cash and $5.2 million in third-party checks was deposited into a joint account the defendants held at Plains State Bank in Plains, Kansas

The defendants knew the funds in the account were the proceeds of unlawful activity although they did not know — or do business with — the individuals whose names were on the third-party checks

The defendants did not use the account at Plains State Bank for their own business and personal transactions. They had accounts at other banks.

The account at Plains State Bank was used for the deposit of cash and checks that George Enns received during his trips to Mexico. He carried the money into the United States without reporting the funds at the border.

Funds in the account at Plains State Bank were transferred out-of-state to purchase genetically modified corn seed. The seed was shipped to the border where the corn was transported into Mexico at the direction of George Enns.

This process is called trade based money laundering.

