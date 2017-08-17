Maize South football confident heading into season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize South football team dominated for most of 2016, rolling to a 10-2 record and a sub-state appearance. With several key players returning, the Mavericks are looking for even greater success in 2017.

Maize South will have to replace some key starters from last year’s team, but after several underclassmen got some late-season playing time last year, head coach Brent Pfeifer and his squad are excited about the team’s potential.

The Mavericks kick off their season at Circle on September 1st.