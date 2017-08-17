Local company preps for upcoming river tours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 30 kayakers and paddle boarders started splashing around on the Arkansas River around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The early birds are part of a local company that is working with the City of Wichita to offer sunrise and sunset river tours. The tours are set to start in about a week.

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

River tourists will be able to see everything from Cowtown and the Keeper of the Plains to the Wichita Boathouse.

“We’ve got a beautiful setting here in downtown, and people tend to take care of what they use,” said Jared Brown of SUPWichita. “And we want people to use the river.”

Brown said the state regularly tests the water quality to make sure it’s safe for boaters. The first tour is a week from August 26.

