Lawmakers to review media space policy in Kansas Statehouse

By Published:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Lawmakers are reviewing a policy of providing free office space to news organization in the Kansas Statehouse.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a council of top leaders from both parties in the House and Senate voted Wednesday to direct staff to draft a uniform policy on new space requests. The move comes after a group of TV stations, known as the KSN network, requested space.

House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab says he’d like to reconsider the policy of providing the free space, at least to for-profit news organizations. Seven news entities and student reporters occupy eight Statehouse offices.

Schwab notes that some news outlets lobby on issues such as open meetings. He says he’s “fine with” free space for college students, public broadcasting and non-profits, including The Associated Press.

