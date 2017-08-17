KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, August 17, 2017

6:30AM Not a lot cooler than yesterday, but it’s not going to be as muggy so it’s going to feel much nicer!!

5:00AM A mix of sun and clouds this morning and temps in the mid 70s with slightly muggy condones. As we go through the day sun will break through the clouds and temps will climb into the middle and upper 80s and low 90’s. today will be slightly cooler than yesterday and winds will be light. Humidity will also be a bit less so today looks like an absolutely beautiful afternoon. Join us on Kansas Today for a first look at your forecast!!