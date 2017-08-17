KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, August 17, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:30AM Not a lot cooler than yesterday, but it’s not going to be as muggy so it’s going to feel much nicer!!

5:00AM  A mix of sun and clouds this morning and temps in the mid 70s with slightly muggy condones. As we go through the day sun will break through the clouds and temps will climb into the middle and upper 80s and low 90’s. today will be slightly cooler than yesterday and winds will be light. Humidity will also be a bit less so today looks like an absolutely beautiful afternoon. Join us on Kansas Today for a first look at your forecast!!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s