Kansas law enforcement joining forces to crack down on impaired driving

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Department of Transportation, and law enforcement agencies from across the state are joining forces to crack down on impaired driving.

Several Kansas counties are participating in the No Refusal Weekend, August 19-20 which focuses on the following campaign: You drink. You drive. YOU LOSE. During the weekend all suspected impaired drivers who refuse to breath testing will be subject to blood testing for alcohol. Anyone driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 grams per deciliter or higher is considered legally impaired.

“Alcohol and driving don’t mix,” said Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “Impaired driving is no accident — nor is it a victimless crime. The No Refusal Weekend brings prosecutors and law enforcement together to combat this danger on our roadways.”

Impaired drivers in Kansas cause 25 to 30 percent of traffic fatalities on average. Kansas averages nearly five people injured every day and one person killed every three days in alcohol-related crashes.

“The aim of these efforts is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when impaired drivers take to Kansas roads.” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Richard Carlson. “Think before you drink. Plan a safe ride home. Help us keep every friend, family member, and stranger from becoming another statistic. Let’s drive to zero fatalities on Kansas roadways.”

In 2016 alone, Kansas saw 1,119 impaired driving crashes where at least one driver was over .08 BAC.

The You drink. You drive. YOU LOSE. campaign runs through September 3 and includes increased education efforts, public service announcements and high-intensity law enforcement saturation from 150 agencies across the state.

