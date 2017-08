WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks football team struggled on offense last season, only topping 24 points one time in 2016. And several of the team’s biggest playmakers either graduated or are no longer with the Jayhawks.

Heading into the 2017 season, head coach David Beaty is looking for more consistency on offense. And he might get it from the team’s tight ends. Kansas opens up the season September 2nd against Southeast Missouri State.