Jailer accused of sexual relations with an inmate arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas jailer has been arrested on suspicion of having unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County Jail officials say the corrections specialist was booked into the facility Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of four counts of felony unlawful sexual relations with an inmate. The jail officials said in a news release that the investigation leading to Anderson’s arrest began after department employees “detected an irregular pattern of behavior” between Anderson and inmates within a female housing unit. The release says the behavior reflected an “undue level of familiarity.”

Investigators determined there had been sexual contact after interviewing inmates and reviewing extensive video evidence.

The case has been referred to prosecutors, and the jailer has been placed on unpaid leave while the investigation continues.

