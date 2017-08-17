Great Bend releases statement about public safety

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Great Bend has released information after citizens expressed concerned about their safety due to the retirement of city administrator Howard Partington, the suspension of police chief Cliff Couch, and the planned retirement of fire chief Mike Napolitano.

Staff in each department know their role and duties in order to keep citizens safe and keep the city running smoothly. The City infrastructure will continue to function under the direction of efficient department heads. More specifically for the Fire Department, Chief Napolitano is still on staff and will make administrative decisions until September 1st and three Battalion chiefs handle other duties within shifts. The Police department is being led by three very capable Lieutenants that individually direct Administration, Patrol and Detective divisions. The public and City functions are in good hands. We have very dedicated employees who care about their job and this community. The next city council agenda will address the city administrator role and discuss options in working with the League of Municipalities in bringing in an interim city administrator until the new city council can determine the next step.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the event center. On the agenda is the appointment of an interim city administrator.

For more information or further questions please contact City Hall at 620-793-4111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.