Great Bend city council member resigns

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Great Bend city council member resigned Thursday morning.

Wayne Henneke, a council member in ward 2, submitted his letter or resignation effective immediately. It follows the retirement of city administrator Howard Partington.

KSN has obtained the letter below:

Memo to: Mayor Allison, City Council
Re: Letter of Resignation from City Council, Ward 2

I have had the privilege to work in City Government from 1974 – 2012. With the last job with the City of Great Bend as Finance Director/City Clerk from 1996-2012. I have been on the City Council since 2013.
With the turmoil in the City such as it is, and the City Administrator resigning. I do not need or want the stress. I am resigning my position effective immediately.
Sincerely,
Wayne Henneke

