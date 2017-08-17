Dedric Lawson disputes ex-girlfriend’s story about unpaid $88 bar tab

Former University of Memphis basketball star Dedric Lawson is accused of running out on an $88 tab from a Midtown bar.

Police said Lawson left Bar Louie in Overton Square on Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m.

An employee said Lawson owed a tab of $88.20, but walked out without paying.

Lawson claims he only ordered two drinks, which he paid for, and is unsure why he was charged for other drinks.

He set the record straight Thursday morning on 92.9 ESPN, contradicting the police report and waitress’ account of what happened

He told the radio station that others at the bar tried dumping their bill onto him while he was out with his girlfriend and cousin.

Lawson claims he ordered two drinks, both for his girlfriend, at $5.25 apiece.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, the waitress, a woman he told 92.9 ESPN he dated in high school, gave him a bill for $88.20.

Lawson said he argued with the waitress and gave her $12 to cover the two drinks he claimed to have ordered and left.

Lawson, alongside his brother KJ, transferred to Kansas after two years at Memphis. The two will need to sit out the 2017-18 season, per NCAA transfer rules.