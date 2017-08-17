Correctional officers to receive pay raise

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Sam Brownback announced that correctional officers at El Dorado Correctional Facility and other Department of Corrections facilities across the state will receive pay increases.

Secretary of Corrections Joe Norwood said all uniformed staff statewide will be receiving 5 percent pay raise and El Dorado uniformed staff will receive a 10 percent increase. That means starting pay at El Dorado will go to $15.75 an hour, up from $13.95.  All uniformed staff making less than the newly established hiring rates will have their pay increased to the new rates, resulting in a majority of uniformed staff receiving total increases of at least 10 percent.

The maximum-security prison is struggling with an annual turnover rate among uniformed officers of 46 percent, and they are sometimes working 16-hours shifts because of staffing shortages.  There have also been a number of disturbances at El Dorado.

“In past years, we have had ample applicants to fill the turnover that we had. We have seen here, over the last year, that applicant pool has dried up,” said Secretary Norwood. “This is a step at making the department competitive in this very competitive job market.”

“We addressing a critical need at a critical time for the Department of Corrections,” said Gov. Sam Brownback. “These are initial steps of things that we can do now under authority of the administration. There are things that require legislative action.”

The department is actively working on recruiting new officers.

 

