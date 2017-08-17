Caught on camera: Grandmother fights carjackers

WTMJ-TV Published: Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – Security cameras were rolling as a Milwaukee, Wisconsin grandmother was beaten up during an attempted carjacking Sunday.

Sharon Mckinnie, a 50-year-old mother and grandmother, said she stopped at the gas station to get a soda on her way home. As she was about to get in her car, she was jumped by what she described as teenagers.

“All of a sudden, a girl she just come and wrap both of her hands in my hair,” Mckinnie said.

The attack goes on for roughly four minutes while Mckinnie tried to get away. The suspects, she said, wanted her car.

“When the guy was stomping on me, he was telling me to give her the keys, that’s what it was about,” she said.

As the attack happened, a man sitting on the curb just watched. Mckinnie said the man was panhandling and had asked her for money when she walked in the store.

“He actually picked my soda up and started drinking my soda because he told me if I had gave him some change he would have helped me,” she said.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s