Caught on camera: Grandmother fights carjackers

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – Security cameras were rolling as a Milwaukee, Wisconsin grandmother was beaten up during an attempted carjacking Sunday.

Sharon Mckinnie, a 50-year-old mother and grandmother, said she stopped at the gas station to get a soda on her way home. As she was about to get in her car, she was jumped by what she described as teenagers.

“All of a sudden, a girl she just come and wrap both of her hands in my hair,” Mckinnie said.

The attack goes on for roughly four minutes while Mckinnie tried to get away. The suspects, she said, wanted her car.

“When the guy was stomping on me, he was telling me to give her the keys, that’s what it was about,” she said.

As the attack happened, a man sitting on the curb just watched. Mckinnie said the man was panhandling and had asked her for money when she walked in the store.

“He actually picked my soda up and started drinking my soda because he told me if I had gave him some change he would have helped me,” she said.