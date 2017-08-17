6 lakes under public health warning due to blue-green algae

(Photo courtesy KDHE)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued a public health warning for six lakes and a watch for six lakes due to harmful algal blooms.

Zones B and C of Milford Reservoir are under a warning for blue-green algae. Zone A is in watch status. Zone C of Perry Lake is also under a watch Please see the attached news release for a map of both lakes’ zones.

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. However, direct contact with water (i.e., wading, skiing and swimming) is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:

  • Warning: Central Park Lake, Shawnee County
  • Warning: Marion County Lake, Marion County
  • Warning: Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County
  • Warning: Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County
  • Warning: Milford Reservoir (Zones B and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties
  • Warning: Webster Lake, Rooks County
  • Watch: Milford Reservoir (Zone A), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties
  • Watch: Overbrook City Lake, Osage County
  • Watch: Perry Lake (Zone C), Jefferson County
  • Watch: Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County
  • Watch: South Lake, Johnson County
  • Watch: Villa High Lake, Thomas County
(Photo courtesy KDHE)

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE samples publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

