6 lakes under public health warning due to blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued a public health warning for six lakes and a watch for six lakes due to harmful algal blooms.

Zones B and C of Milford Reservoir are under a warning for blue-green algae. Zone A is in watch status. Zone C of Perry Lake is also under a watch Please see the attached news release for a map of both lakes’ zones.

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. However, direct contact with water (i.e., wading, skiing and swimming) is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:

Warning: Central Park Lake, Shawnee County

Central Park Lake, Shawnee County Warning: Marion County Lake, Marion County

Marion County Lake, Marion County Warning: Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County Warning: Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County Warning: Milford Reservoir (Zones B and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Milford Reservoir (Zones B and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties Warning: Webster Lake, Rooks County

Webster Lake, Rooks County Watch: Milford Reservoir (Zone A), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Milford Reservoir (Zone A), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties Watch: Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County Watch: Perry Lake (Zone C), Jefferson County

Perry Lake (Zone C), Jefferson County Watch: Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County

Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County Watch: South Lake, Johnson County

South Lake, Johnson County Watch: Villa High Lake, Thomas County

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE samples publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

