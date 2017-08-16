WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are getting ready to travel out of the country and are in need of a passport, Wichita now has one centralized passport office.

The three locations now have been combined into one location at the Downtown Post Office at 2nd and Waco. The offices were combined to allow extended hours at one location.

“We used to not take passports on Saturdays, which we do here now from 9-5. It gives people an option to come in on Saturdays because most people work and kids go to school,” said Ryon Knopik, Wichita postmaster.

For more information, you can click here. It has all the information and forms you need to bring in to complete a passport.

The process time at the office will take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes. You will still need to set up an appointment though by calling 316-262-6543.

