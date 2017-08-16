Why you need to protect your eyes during eclipse

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The warnings are out there: protect your eyes during the solar eclipse.

The sun produces an incredible amount of ultraviolet lights, this is what gives you a sunburn on your skin. It will also cloud the clear part of your eye if damaged.

Infrared light, more commonly known as heat, is also produced by the sun. This light travels deeper inside the eye and will burn your retina. The retina is the sensitive surface inside the eye that allows you to sense light and form a picture of what you are actually seeing.

“Your typical sunglasses are not a safe viewing mechanism,” explained Harold Henderson, Director of Lake Afton. “They’ll typically block 10 to 15 percent of the sun’s light. The special eclipse glasses are more like welder’s goggles. They block 99.999 percent of light. They only let in about one thousandth of the amount of light that the sun would normally deliver to your eyes.”

If you have a pair of welding glasses, experts warn you are not supposed to use those to look at the sun because they are not ISO approved.

Your best bet is to find a pair of approved eclipse glasses.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s