Valley Center patrol car damaged in morning chase

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center police car was damaged in a chase. It started around 7 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a suspect getting into cars in the 800 block of Quail.

Officers arrived and found a white truck leaving the area with two suspects inside.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit began. The pursuit went south on Meridian and East on Ford to the interstate. They exited the interstate at 61st street. The pursuit ended at 61st and Air Cap Drive where the suspects rammed a Valley Center patrol car.

They were quickly taken into custody and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. There were no serious injuries.

