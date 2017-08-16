Valley Center patrol car damaged in morning chase

By Published:
(Courtesy: Valley Center Dept of Public Safety)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center police car was damaged in a chase. It started around 7 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a suspect getting into cars in the 800 block of Quail.

Officers arrived and found a white truck leaving the area with two suspects inside.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit began. The pursuit went south on Meridian and East on Ford to the interstate. They exited the interstate at 61st street. The pursuit ended at 61st and Air Cap Drive where the suspects rammed a Valley Center patrol car.

They were quickly taken into custody and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. There were no serious injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s