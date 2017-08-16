Trump renews Twitter criticism of Amazon

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is continuing to delve into new ways of letting people shop, this time with a grocery pickup service in Seattle called AmazonFresh Pickup. The service will let members of Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime loyalty program order groceries online, reserve a time to pick them up and then deliver them to a members’ car at the pickup location. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, and he says the company is “doing great damage to tax paying retailers.”

Trump tweets that “towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”

The president has often criticized the company and CEO Jeff Bezos (BAY’-zohs), who also owns The Washington Post.

Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. But the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the country. Amazon has announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

Trump has in the past tweeted that Amazon was not paying “Internet taxes.” But it’s unclear what he meant by that. Amazon.com collects state sales taxes in all 45 states with a sales tax and the District of Columbia, according to their website. State governments have sought to capture sales taxes lost to internet retailers, though they have struggled with a 1992 Supreme Court ruling that retailers must have a physical presence in a state before officials can make them collect sales tax.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Related Posts