Truck crash closes interstate near Kansas City overnight

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Police say a fiery crash of a semi-trailer truck will close one direction of Interstate 435 near Kansas City through mid-morning Thursday.

Overland Park police say the crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the truck went into a median and erupted in fire.

The driver suffered only minor injuries but the crash damaged a safety device used to reduce damage in a crash. Repairs to that device aren’t expected to be complete until about 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash is the latest of several wrecks along the same stretch of highway, where a major repair project is under way.

Willie “Darryl” Wilson died last weekend of burns he suffered in a fiery, chain-reaction crash July 17 in the eastbound lanes near Wednesday’s crash.

Video Courtesy Overland Park Police Department

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.