Storms cause major damage in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms caused major damage in Greenwood County Wednesday.

According to Levi Vinson with Greenwood County Emergency Management, straight-line winds caused windows and doors to be blown out at Eureka High School.

Trees have been reported down on unoccupied cars. Multiple outbuildings and metal buildings have also been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

KSN’s Carly Willis is heading to Greenwood County to report on the damages. She will have more information in KSN’s 10:00 p.m. newscast.

