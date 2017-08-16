Reno Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is behind bars in Reno County for the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to Captain Steve Lutz with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Seck, 31, of Burrton was booked for having photographs of naked under-aged girls on his phone.

A close friend of Seck told authorities that Seck had been acting strange with his cell phone and seemed to be hiding something.

A search warrant was obtained to look into Seck’s phone where photos were then discovered.

Seck was arrested on one charge of sexual exploitation of a child and his bond has been set at $25,000

