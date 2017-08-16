Red Cross prepares for eclipse

By Published:
Eclipse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross is preparing for the solar eclipse on Monday.

It is estimated that more than seven million people are expected to travel to the 70-mile wide viewing area from Oregon to South Carolina, which includes Nebraska and parts of Kansans.

With large numbers of travelers expected to arrive over the weekend, Red Cross officials are coordinating with local emergency agencies across the state to ensure that any contingencies can be handled.

“As with any large public event, we have increased our level of preparedness so that we can move quickly if needed,” said Jennifer Sanders, Red Cross Executive Director for South Central and Southeast Kansas. “Planning is a standard part of our regular collaborations with local emergency management officials and we are always ready to shelter and feed people affected by disasters, if requested.”

The Red Cross has hundreds of emergency shelters in the 12 states in the eclipse path in case of other emergencies, such as severe weather and extreme heat, that might occur while travelers are away from home. Red Cross volunteers and resources are on standby in case they are needed.

