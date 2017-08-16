Police stress safety in school zones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kids were out of school all summer, and drivers and pedestrians had a break from worrying about school zones.

Now that school is back in session, law enforcement wants to remind drivers and pedestrians that it’s back to sharing the road.

According to Safe Kids Kansas, every day in the United States, more than 40 kids are hit by a vehicle while walking.

School zone safety tips for drivers:

Know school drop-off procedures

Do not double-park

Put away cell phones or any distracting items

Be alert for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles

Law enforcement added that kids and pedestrians must also stay safe in or near school zones.

School zone safety tips for pedestrians:

Look left, right, left before crossing and continue looking in all directions while crossing

Do not cross mid-block

Watch out for cars backing up from parking lots or driveways

Phones down, headphones off and heads up when walking

According to local law enforcement, officers will be out on duty near school zones enforcing safety tips and posted school zone signs.

Need a refresher on what the signs mean? Watch KSN’s Amanda Aguilar give Katie Taube and Mark Davidson a ‘Safety signs’ pop quiz!