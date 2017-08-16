Over 2,000 people without power in Sedgwick Co.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 2,000 people are without power following storms that hit Sedgwick County Wednesday.

According to Westar Energy, 2,558 people have lost power in Sedgwick County.

Power is expected to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

According to Jana Dawson with Westar Energy, about 1,300 people are also without power in the Andover area.

