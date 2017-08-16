One person dies in Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a motorcycle crash in Wichita Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of W Central.

According to WPD Officer Charley Davidson, a male driver was travelling eastbound on Central in the outside lane and lost control of his motorcycle. He struck a curb and then a guard rail.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The Critical Accident Team and other investigators are assisting the WPD with the investigation of the crash.

Authorities said eastbound Central will be closed for some time for further investigation. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

