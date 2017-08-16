Update: Man killed in west Wichita motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Wichita Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Central.

According to officer Charley Davidson, 33-year-old Adam J. Charlier was traveling eastbound on Central in the outside lane and lost control of his motorcycle. He struck a curb and then a guard rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues.

The eastbound lanes of Central were closed for several hours.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.