Lightning catches oil tank on fire near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms caused a fire Wednesday morning in Salina.

A lightning strike hit an oil tank a little to the northeast of the city of Salina, just off North Street. Firefighters from Rural Fire District 5 responded to the fire. Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the area.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office told KSAL News at the scene that firefighters kept the fire from spreading as the oil was burning off. There were no injuries.

