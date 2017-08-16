KSN teams up with area humane societies to host Clear the Shelters event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN, Kansas Humane Society, and Newton Caring Hands will host NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters third annual nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19.

On this day, the shelters will offer waived pet adoption fees as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

“Clear the Shelters has been a hugely successful event at other animal shelters across the country and we are so excited to be a part of this year,” said Mark Eby, President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society. “We are so thankful to KSN and sponsors Subaru, Petco, Fahnestock and York for helping us make this event happen. Because of them, we are helping families find new best friends and helping most, if not all, of our animals find forever homes.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kansas Humane Society is located at 3313 N. Hillside.

Audiences can visit ClearTheShelters.com to access more information, including the full list of shelters.

