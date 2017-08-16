Great Bend zoo loses tiger

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend-Brit Spaugh Zoo said their Bengal Tiger, Sunny, was euthanized.

Animal care and veterinary staff decided that Sunny’s quality of life had deteriorated to a point that we could no longer keep him comfortable.

For the last five years, Sunny was monitored closely and had undergone treatment for severe arthritis and stomach ulcers.

During his 2012 annual physical, he was found to be in the beginning stages of kidney failure and in 2014 a cancerous tumor was removed from the base of his tail.

Sunny moved to the zoo along with his brother Spirit in 1998 when they were just eight weeks old.

The zoo will not immediately acquire a new tigers as the building and yard are nearly twenty years old and in need of some renovation. After the renovations are complete, the zoo will seek to acquire Malayan or Sumatran tigers through the Species Survival Plan.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.