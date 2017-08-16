Dresses recalled due to choking hazard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Laura Ashley dresses have been recalled due to a choking hazard. The recall involves Laura Ashley London Girl’s Floral Clip Dot dresses.The flower petals can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The dresses were sold in newborn to girl’s sizes 0/3M through 6X at Dillard’s stores nationwide and online from Amazon and Zulily. Style numbers 17156300, 17156307, 17156344, 27156300, 27156307, 27156344, 47156300, 47156307, 47156344 are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Pastourelle toll-free at 888-507-7275 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@pastourelle.com or online at www.pastourellerecall.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.