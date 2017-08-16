Celestial celebrations: Eclipse party tips

NBC News Published:

As the solar eclipse slices across the sky next Monday, what better place to be watching than your own celestial celebration?

For professional caterer and party planner Andrew Matroni, the event of galactic proportions revolves around the little details.

He suggests you let let the invitations and decor set the tone. Online retailers and party stores have plenty of options from plates, to cups, party favors and customized labels for your drinks.

Themed parties also allow for a little more creativity with food.

“We want it to be different. We want it to be creative, but we want it to be something you’ve had before,” Matroni says.

Matroni’s solar eclipse menu includes savory macaroons, solar inspired cocktails and a liquid nitrogen ice cream bar.

Don’t forget to provide guests with NASA approved safety glasses and follow along with NASA’s live streaming video as the eclipse moves from Oregon to South Carolina.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s