Big for a Day event at McConnell AFB means a lot to littles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Airmen from McConnell Air Force Base got to be big brothers and big sisters Wednesday.

They were paired up with about forty Wichita kids for the Big for a Day event, sponsored by the 349th Air Refueling Squadron. It gave the men and women a chance to show off what they do — from flying with the tankers to working as part of the emergency ground crews.

“It’s very low maintenance. It’s not a whole lot that’s required of you, but it means the world to that little,” said Airman First Class Julian Awari, Big Brother at McConnell Air Force Base. “Meeting just once a week or once every other week could mean the world to them. And for them it’s a lot more than what you think.”

Organizers say they’ve been teaming up with McConnell Air Force Base for nearly thirty years and they usually get about 15 new volunteers to be big brothers and big sisters.

