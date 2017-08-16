Be wary of the solar eclipse glasses you buy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday, there’s going to be a solar eclipse and you’re going to want a front row seat.

But not too close.

“The sun produces an incredible amount of ultraviolet light, that’s what will give you a sunburn on your skin, it’ll also cloud the clear part, the lens of a person’s eye,” says Harold Henderson of the Kansas Astronomical Society. “That damage is permanent. It accumulates over time.”

If you aren’t wearing official ISO 12312-2 rated glasses, you’re risking permanent eye damage.

Gwen Ottenberg, the owner of Imagine That Toys, just got her latest shipment of solar eclipse glasses.

It was no easy task.

“These are from American Optics in Tennessee and we had to call in some favors to get some more,” says Ottenberg.

Not easy because of all the fakes floating around.

Viewer Steven Gilliland said his family got a call shortly after ordering their glasses on Amazon saying that they were not safety certified by the manufacturer.

But they are very similar to the real ones. They even have the ISO emblem.

Melissa Wray got hosed on her order. Her glasses don’t even have the ISO rating. They just have a vague disclaimer.

She got a refund and statement from Amazon saying they are not officially safety certified.

NASA is looking out for you though.

Online, NASA has listed reputable places through the American Astronomical Society showing the real and fake ones and locations where you can purchase the certified glasses.

As the craze continues building for the eclipse, Ottenberg realizes her store is one of very few places in Wichita that will have more glasses in stock Friday.

“The key is safety for these kids and adults that are looking. Your eyesight you only get one shot at it,” says Ottenberg.

