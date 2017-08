WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash in Wichita Wednesday night left six people injured.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of W MacArthur Road.

One person is in critical condition and four people have serious injuries. One person has suffered minor injuries.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. This story is still developing.