WPD looking for Family Dollar robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store in Wichita Saturday.

The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in the 900 block of S Woodlawn.

According to authorities, the suspect threw a liquid in the clerk’s face, brandished a knife, and took money before fleeing.

If you have any information on the individual in the photographs please call Crime Stoppers at 316-237-2111. The case number for this case is 17C055302.

