Driver hits deer, drives with it on car hood for miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who lives in a town outside Wichita struck and killed a deer on Sunday east of Augusta, then wound up driving with it on the hood of her car into Wichita.

Wichita firefighter Scott Lassley was driving home after his shift in far east Wichita about 7:15 a.m. said he first encountered the woman on I-135 highway where she was driving about 45 mph with her flashers on. He said when he pulled around the woman to pass her he noticed she had a deer on her hood and that her windshield was shattered.

Lassley said he followed the woman on a circuitous route to I-235 and tried several times to get her to pull over. It wasn’t until she finally exited I-235 and drove into a neighborhood near 31st Street North and Amidon that he was able to talk with her.

The woman, who Lassley said was 67 years old, told him she was on her cell phone most of the time talking to a family member who was giving her directions to that person’s home. The woman told Lassley she was unfamiliar with the Wichita area.

He said it appeared the woman was more concerned with getting a family member to help her and give her directions and did not know why she did not call 911.

Lassley said he called 911 to ask officers to assist in the matter, and they showed up about 20 minutes after the woman finally stopped.

The woman did not appear to have been injured in the incident.

