Wichita State to hold solar eclipse parties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University will hold several solar eclipse parties.

Ablah Library invites students, faculty and staff to come to the foyer between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to watch a live streaming eclipse megacast hosted by NASA. “Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA”. It will follow the eclipse as it travels across the United States coast-to-coast from 12 ground locations, airplanes, telescopes, high-altitude balloons, spacecraft and social media. The library will provide free solar eclipse viewing glasses for the first 100 people. There will also be materials for you to make your own pinhole eclipse viewer. The maximum darkness in Wichita will occur at 1:04 p.m.

The College of Education invites students, faculty and staff to a solar eclipse watch party from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, on the Corbin patio. Don’t miss this historical event! Special viewing glasses will be available while supplies last. Enjoy ice cream sundaes, live music and prizes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.