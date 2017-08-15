Wanted: Kenneth D. Jackson, III

Kenneth is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND THEFT. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Kenneth D. Jackson, III

AKA:

BOS, Kenneth Dodd

Born: 1983

Ht/Wt: 5′ 7″ – 176 lbs.

Other:

Black Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo left Arm, Tattoo right Forearm, Tattoo Neck, Tattoo Face

