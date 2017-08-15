State troopers urge drivers to plan ahead for solar eclipse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are urging others to plan where you will be when the eclipse happens in order to not get caught in traffic or an unsafe situation.

Since the solar eclipse will only last a couple of minutes, state troopers say you need to be in place when it starts. Otherwise, if you’re behind the wheel and suddenly pull off the highway, it could be dangerous. Not to mention, stopping on the side of the road in Kansas is illegal unless there is an emergency.

“As it goes on we don’t want people stopping on the highways or the interstate and getting out of their car to look at this as it happens,” explained Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “What we’re asking is for people to plan ahead and to be in your area where you’re off the highway or the roadways so you can view this ahead of time.”

If you are driving during the eclipse, troopers remind you to turn on your headlights so you will be seen by other motorists. They want to make sure you are safe during the fun and historical event.

