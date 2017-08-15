Commissioner found dead underneath lawnmower

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Stafford County commissioner was found dead underneath a mower.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stafford County Fire and EMS were dispatched to 341 NW 50th Ave around 10:47 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they located a mower upside down in the pond. They found 42-year-old Shane L. Stimatze underneath. He was transported to Minnis Chapel in St. John. The death is under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stimatze had just started his second term as county commissioner.

