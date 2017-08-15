Commissioner found dead underneath lawnmower

By Published: Updated:

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Stafford County commissioner was found dead underneath a mower.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stafford County Fire and EMS were dispatched to 341 NW 50th Ave around 10:47 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they located a mower upside down in the pond. They found 42-year-old Shane L. Stimatze underneath. He was transported to Minnis Chapel in St. John. The death is under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stimatze had just started his second term as county commissioner.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s