Some are asking if Department for Children and Families could have case backlog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over the weekend, the Kansas Department for Children and Families put on its Facebook site that anyone with a report of child abuse or neglect would have to call the agency because some computer systems with the State of Kansas were down for maintenance.

Concerned citizens are asking if that could cause a case backlog.

“That’s my concern,” says Robert Choromanski, Director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees. “As the executive director in charge of representing state employees, I do have some concerns about the fact that some of these reports regarding child abuse and child neglect may not be handled expeditiously or on time as they normally would be if the computers were up and running.”

Theresa Freed, a spokeswoman for the Department for Children and Families, says there will be no issues.

“First of all, if there is an emergency, then people need to contact 911. The Kansas Protection Report Center is not a first-responder service,” says Freed. “The outage that happened yesterday is not a DCF issue, it was an issue for the State of Kansas office of information technology services. They were doing some regular maintenance on systems and it affected more than just DCF. But that outage was resolved last night so all of our systems are back online.”

Freed says the cases will not create a backlog.

Choromanski says his agency, KOSE, will be watching the switch DCF makes from an older system to a newer one, later in the month.

“Keep in mind, there will be more computer changes,” says Choromanski, “I’m more afraid that what happens is that when it goes down again August 21st for up to a week, it can take up to three weeks, possibly. The administration says it’s going to take one week for all this migrating (data) to happen.”

Freed confirms it will be one week for the next transition to occur. And, she says, the issue with some computer systems being down over the weekend was anticipated.

“We still had full staff here during the outage so we were able to process cases, so the only thing they couldn’t do was actually input data into the computer 246 which is something that is a very quick process,” says Freed. “So they were still able to review applications and verify income and family composition and that sort of stuff, which is the bulk of the work.”

