Solar eclipse glasses hard to find in Wichita

It’s the event of the century and you won’t want to miss it.

But it looks like many may miss the solar eclipse on August 21st.

“I sold out those this morning. I sold out about 30 in two minutes,” says Travis Hettenbach, owner of Kays-This-N-That.

He says it’s been crazy. Customers have been calling to see if they have any glasses left. They have even called and showed up in person.

“Well I had seen them weeks ago and I should have gotten them and then this week thought I could just go out and get them and then realized I had messed up by not getting them earlier,” says Helen Stitt.

KSN decided to see which stores were selling the glasses.

Remember they need to be safety certified ISO glasses. They are the only safe way to look at the eclipse

We could not find any stores in Wichita that had them in stock on Tuesday.

The Science and Education Store has sold 4,500 pairs. 300 alone on Monday morning. Now all they have are empty boxes.

But what about buying online?

“I am fearful of the safety of them so I did not do that,” says Stitt.

But Hill Harrington took the risk.

“We ordered solar eclipse glasses form Amazon about a month ago, trying to be ahead of the game, and we just got notified a couple of days ago that the glasses they sold us are not certified for safe use with the eclipse,” says Harrington.

He says he at least got his money back. But he, and many others, have been scrambling ever since to get their hands on these elusive glasses.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity, once every 99 years, doing anything I can for me wife, and my kids and my grandkids to experience this,” says Harrington.

If you go to the KSN Facebook page we have a post for people to add stores that do have the glasses in stock in Wichita. If you know of any places add the store name and share the post so others can still get the glasses.