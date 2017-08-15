Sedgwick Co. deputy helps family in need

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy goes far beyond the call of duty by helping a family in need.

Deputy Ben Romero was on another call when a couple of kids approached him and struck up a conversation. Romero continued in conversation with the kids’ parents and learned they recently lost their family home in a fire.

The family is searching for a new place to live.

Deputy Romero asked what he could do to help them out and he enlisted resources with His Helping Hands and the school the children are attending for supplies.

“He said hey get them there on Saturday and they’ll each get two bags of clothing and whatever school supplies we can get them and also set them up for future assistance, food,” said Deputy Romero. “And then also when they get their other place, furniture and hopefully some appliances.”

The family was thankful to have met Romero and said they appreciate all of his kindness.

“He’s a, like I said, an angel to us,” said Talisa Walker. “Basically to me because he came to us and he’s helping us the best way he can.”

Deputy Romero went to the store tonight to buy more school supplies for the kids. He plans on giving them to them tomorrow.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.