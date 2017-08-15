Revenue department seizes assets of Mulvane hot rod company

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mulvane police and agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue executed tax warrants and seized the assets of Choatic Customs LLC in Mulvane at 246 Industrial Dr. for nonpayment of Kansas Retail Sales Tax and Kansas Withholding Tax totaling $105,848.05.

The warrants were filed in Sumner County District Court and Sedgwick County District Court early Tuesday. The assets of Chris Carlson and Karma Carlson were seized.

The types of assets seized include all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner. The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted on the outside. All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

The revenue department’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.