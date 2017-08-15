Man dies after being struck by car on westbound Kellogg

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police investigate a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident on westbound Kellogg on August 12, 2017. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 52-year-old Wichita man has died after being struck by a vehicle on westbound Kellogg. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near the Meridian Street exit.

The man, identified as Timothy Shank, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, officer Charley Davidson said Shank died as the result of his injuries.

Westbound Kellogg was shut down for several hours Saturday night as crews investigated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s