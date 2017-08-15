Man dies after being struck by car on westbound Kellogg

Related Coverage Westbound Kellogg shut down for pedestrian, vehicle collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a 52-year-old Wichita man has died after being struck by a vehicle on westbound Kellogg. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near the Meridian Street exit.

The man, identified as Timothy Shank, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, officer Charley Davidson said Shank died as the result of his injuries.

Westbound Kellogg was shut down for several hours Saturday night as crews investigated.

